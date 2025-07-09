BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,140,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOE opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

