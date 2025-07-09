BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 140 ($1.90) price target on the stock.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.89) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTA

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.