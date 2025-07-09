BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stake Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000.

NYSE BIT opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

