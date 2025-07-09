Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $2.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.47.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8,386.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 873,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

BLNK opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.22. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 184.37%. Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

