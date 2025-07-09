Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $5,815.92 and last traded at $5,815.92, with a volume of 175955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,716.80.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,415.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,414.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4,985.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.