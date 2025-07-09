Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BOX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in BOX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Amundi grew its holdings in BOX by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BOX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $69,649.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 534,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,375.60. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at $520,573.04. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,835. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.