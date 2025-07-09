Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Get Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

Insider Transactions at Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Jeffrey Bressler acquired 20,000 shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.