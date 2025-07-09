Brian C. Healy Acquires 1,110 Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 27.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 572,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 56,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $10,648,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.