Brian R. Elworthy Sells 5,681 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $241,953.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 221,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,056.53. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.26 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

