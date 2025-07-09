Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of ARIS opened at $24.31 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

