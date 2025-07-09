Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT at $70.71

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $64.18 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $271.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

