Brokerages Set CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) PT at $23.00

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 192,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,335,221.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,965,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,099,394.93. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 518,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,450. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. CVR Energy has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $30.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

