Brokerages Set F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) PT at $17.57

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

