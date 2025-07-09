Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) PT at $30.56

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of KROS opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $565.02 million, a PE ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $3.63. The company had revenue of $211.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7,690.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10,157.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

