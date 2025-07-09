Brokerages Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target at $344.82

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $322.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

