Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $43.58

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -159.38%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

