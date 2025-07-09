Brokerages Set Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $19.17

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.54. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.
Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
