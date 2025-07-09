Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $8.40

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,275,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,189,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 456,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 90.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 861,902 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $599.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

