Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $8.40

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.
Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RealReal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REAL opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $599.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.46.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
