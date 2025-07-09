Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $69.96

Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

