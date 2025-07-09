Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $14.82

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.
ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.76.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 63.46% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
