BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.24. 15,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 20,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0467 dividend.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

