BTIG Research Begins Coverage on AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AIRO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

AIRO Group Trading Up 1.8%

AIRO Group Company Profile

AIRO Group stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. AIRO Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.07.

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

