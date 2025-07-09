BTIG Research Cuts Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target to $25.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s previous close.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ SLP opened at $17.51 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $352.13 million, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,062,701.07. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.