Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.51. 1,826,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,672,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.70.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,265,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 598,607 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,634,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 597,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 400,282 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

