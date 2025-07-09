Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $323.28 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.62 and a 200-day moving average of $287.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

