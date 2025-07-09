Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Shares of CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

