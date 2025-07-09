Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Purchases C$43,730.82 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.47 per share, with a total value of C$43,730.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$34.92 and a twelve month high of C$52.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

