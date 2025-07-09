Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$123.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.92.

Read Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CP opened at C$110.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.60 and a 52 week high of C$119.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.30, for a total transaction of C$6,618,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Cassandra P. Quach sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.00, for a total transaction of C$882,006.00. Insiders sold 343,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,107,437 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.