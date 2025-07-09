Cannon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

