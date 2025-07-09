Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.84. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $29,333.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,036.16. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 98,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 29.1% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 325,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,044,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 159,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

