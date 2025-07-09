Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVNA. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Carvana Stock Down 3.2%

CVNA stock opened at $345.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 197,832 shares in the company, valued at $69,241,200. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.02, for a total transaction of $3,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 126,855 shares in the company, valued at $42,879,527.10. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,406,961 shares of company stock worth $453,477,396. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

