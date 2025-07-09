Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $24,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Champion Homes Price Performance

Shares of Champion Homes stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Champion Homes

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.