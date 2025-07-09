Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VFS opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.92. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in VinFast Auto by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

