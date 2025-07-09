Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $156.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $151.82 and last traded at $151.42. Approximately 2,983,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,267,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.40.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 3.8%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.