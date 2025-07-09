Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHYM. Barclays assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHYM

Chime Financial Price Performance

About Chime Financial

CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.