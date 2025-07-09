Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Purchases 3,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 47 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$721.92.

On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,793 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.19, for a total transaction of C$68,012.67.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$138,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,674 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$63,846.84.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00.

TSE:NVA opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$16.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.14.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

