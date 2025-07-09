Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Purchases 3,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.
Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 47 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$721.92.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,793 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.19, for a total transaction of C$68,012.67.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$138,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,674 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$63,846.84.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
TSE:NVA opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$16.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
