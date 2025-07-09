Citigroup Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

NVDA stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,974,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,746,542.08. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.