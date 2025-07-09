Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7,456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

