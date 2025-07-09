Clover Health Investments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 41,195 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 199% compared to the typical volume of 13,770 call options.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of CLOV opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.93 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.