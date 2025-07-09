Cogent Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,420 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 321% compared to the average volume of 1,287 put options.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

