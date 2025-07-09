Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Repurchase $150.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 99.08% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.