Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $102,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,219.99. This trade represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

