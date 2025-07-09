Comparing Archer Aviation (ACHR) & Its Competitors

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Archer Aviation to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Archer Aviation Competitors -410.26% -70.31% -14.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Archer Aviation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A -$536.80 million -7.92 Archer Aviation Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.62

Archer Aviation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Archer Aviation Competitors 392 2131 3305 120 2.53

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Archer Aviation competitors beat Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

