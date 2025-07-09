Comparing Culp (NYSE:CULP) & Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Culp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Culp and Interface’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culp -8.96% -17.72% -8.84% Interface 6.48% 17.73% 7.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Culp and Interface”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culp $213.24 million 0.28 -$19.10 million ($1.53) -3.10 Interface $1.32 billion 0.96 $86.95 million $1.45 14.93

Interface has higher revenue and earnings than Culp. Culp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interface, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Culp and Interface, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interface 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interface has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Interface’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interface is more favorable than Culp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Culp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Interface shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Culp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Interface shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Culp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interface has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interface beats Culp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, micro denier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, recliners, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, and sofa-beds, as well as office seating and window treatment products; and installation services for customers in the hospitality and commercial industries. Culp, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products. It also provides carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services; and rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; as well as produces and sells an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market. In addition, the company sells a proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound under the Intersept name; sells TacTiles, a carpet tile installation system, as well as various adhesives and products; and provides turnkey project management services for global accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly through independent contractors, installers, or distributors. Interface, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.