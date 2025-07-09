Comparing CyberAgent (CYGIY) & Its Peers

Dividends

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CyberAgent pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s peers have a beta of 2.60, indicating that their average stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.61 billion $108.86 million 39.23 CyberAgent Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 14.89

This table compares CyberAgent and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CyberAgent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 2.73% 10.78% 5.30% CyberAgent Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Summary

CyberAgent peers beat CyberAgent on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

