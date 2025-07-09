Contrasting Legacy Housing (LEGH) & Its Competitors

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Legacy Housing to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legacy Housing and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Legacy Housing Competitors 279 1011 1287 96 2.45

Legacy Housing presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Legacy Housing’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Legacy Housing has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Legacy Housing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Legacy Housing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 32.15% 11.71% 10.74% Legacy Housing Competitors -4.74% -1.50% 0.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Housing and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $184.19 million $61.64 million 10.17 Legacy Housing Competitors $3.48 billion $127.83 million 13.44

Legacy Housing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing. Legacy Housing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Housing’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

