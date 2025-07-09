Contrasting Western Union (NYSE:WU) & Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Union and Remitly Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.21 billion 0.68 $934.20 million $2.68 3.24 Remitly Global $1.26 billion 2.96 -$36.98 million ($0.03) -611.67

Volatility and Risk

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. Remitly Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Western Union has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Remitly Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and Remitly Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 22.08% 77.19% 7.16% Remitly Global -0.34% -0.70% -0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Western Union and Remitly Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 4 7 0 0 1.64 Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

Western Union currently has a consensus target price of $10.78, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Remitly Global has a consensus target price of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 57.36%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Western Union.

Summary

Western Union beats Remitly Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

