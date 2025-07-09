Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 1342978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 45,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,570,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,106.25. This represents a 78.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,442.40. The trade was a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,703 shares of company stock worth $15,931,870 over the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,055,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,041,000 after acquiring an additional 358,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,722,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,835,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

