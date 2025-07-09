Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 288,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 450,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 3.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 28.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 654,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $209,571.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 4,770,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,468.48. This trade represents a 15.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 1,436,730 shares of company stock valued at $551,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,884 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.03% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

Further Reading

