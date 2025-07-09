Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.